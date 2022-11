Reinhart scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Reinhart cut the deficit to 4-2 with a second-period marker, but that was as close as the Panthers got. The 27-year-old has five goals and four assists in his last eight contests, with only one scoreless outing in that span. His hot streak has lifted his season numbers to seven goals, 14 points (seven on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 23 games.