Reinhart scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Reinhart got the Panthers on the board in the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. He's on a six-game point streak, and this was his first game with a single point in that span. The 28-year-old has 13 tallies, 24 points, 50 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 16 appearances.