Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reinhart tallied the game-winner 3:02 into the extra frame, beating Joseph Woll on a wraparound to give the Panthers a 3-2 win and a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The 27-year-old Reinhart has been solid in the postseason, tallying a point in seven of 10 games. He has five goals and two assists in the playoffs after logging 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in the regular season.