Reinhart scored his league-leading 18th goal of the season on his only shot Friday in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Reinhart put Florida up 2-1 at 9:05 of the first period, and he added five hits in 20:35 of ice time. The right-shot winger continues to cement himself as one of the NHL's top snipers -- Reinhart has scored at least one goal in 10 of 13 games in November. The 29-year-old ranks seventh overall in league scoring with 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) through 24 games.
