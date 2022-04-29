Bennett (rest) will not play Friday in Montreal.
Reinhart thus concludes a whopper of a regular season, where he ran wild to the tune of 82 points in 78 games -- smashing his previous best of 65 back in 2018-19. He should provide plenty of fantasy punch in the team's Round 1 playoff series starting next week.
