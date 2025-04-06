Reinhart (rest) won't be in the lineup against Detroit on Sunday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Reinhart and Sam Bennett (rest) will be replaced in Sunday's lineup by AHL call-ups Rasmus Asplund and Jesse Puljujarvi. Florida wants to give Reinhart and Bennett some "healing time" in the second half of a back-to-back set, but both forwards will probably return as early as Tuesday versus Toronto. Reinhart has compiled 37 goals, 78 points, 205 shots on net and 100 hits in 76 appearances this season.