Reinhart logged an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Reinhart has 10 points over seven games in December, despite the Panthers entering Saturday scoreless over their previous two contests. The 28-year-old continues to shine on the top line, racking up 17 goals, 21 helpers, 72 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 30 outings in his contract year. Reinhart had a career-high 33 goals and 82 points in 2021-22, but he's on pace to easily exceed those marks.