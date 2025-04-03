Reinhart scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Reinhart stepped up on offense while Aleksander Barkov (upper body) missed this contest. The 29-year-old Reinhart has five goals and three assists over his last eight contests and continues to find success in all situations -- four of his points in that span have been on the power play. He's now at 37 goals, 78 points (29 on the power play), 204 shots, 94 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 75 appearances.