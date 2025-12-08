Reinhart had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Reinhart continues to produce at an elite level for the Panthers and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last five games. Furthermore, he's either scored or assisted in 12 of his last 15 appearances, tallying 20 points (nine goals, 11 helpers), 35 shots, nine hits and 11 blocked shots over that span.