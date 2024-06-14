Reinhart scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Reinhart tipped home a Gustav Forsling shot to open the scoring late in the first period. In the second, Reinhart added a helper on Aleksander Barkov's goal, which ended up being the game-winner. This was Reinhart's first goal in five games, and he's now at nine tallies, 15 points, 70 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-3 rating through 20 playoff contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Picks up helper in win•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Propels Panthers in thriller•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Strikes twice on power play•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets lone goal in Game 5 loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Four helpers in Game 2•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two more goals in finale•