Reinhart scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

The tally was Reinhart's first point in three games this season. He's added nine shots on net and four hits. The 29-year-old is filling a top-six role, but the absences of Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin) have taken a little bite out of the Panthers' offense early in the season. Reinhart's two-way play remains strong, so he should be able to get his offense on track sooner rather than later.