Reinhart scored a power-play goal and beat Alex Nedeljkovic in the shootout to secure a 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Reinhart has already set career highs with 36 goals on the season and 19 power-play tallies, and the All-Star break hasn't even arrived yet. The 28-year-old winger has a point in 12 straight January contests and has failed to find the back of the net only twice in the last 16 game, piling up 18 goals and 22 points over that latter stretch.