Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Pockets pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart logged two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars.
Reinhart has two goals and five assists through seven contests in December. He hasn't had to lead the way on offense as the Panthers have been getting contributions from many of their key forwards. He's now at 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) with 78 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 31 appearances.
