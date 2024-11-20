Reinhart scored a power-play goal, added three hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Reinhart has racked up nine goals, including three on the power play, and eight assists during his 11-game point streak. He had four points over two contests versus the Jets as the team's split their season series. Reinhart continues to defy expectations for regression, accumulating 14 goals, 15 assists, six power-play points, 48 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 19 contests. Reinhart is tied with Leon Draisaitl for second in the league in goals, and they'll have a chance to compete for the top spot while Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) is sidelined.