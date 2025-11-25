Reinhart recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Reinhart delivered two assists in the first period, in goals scored by Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist, and he later added a strike of his own at the 8:33 mark of the final frame. The left winger has been on an absolute tear of late, and he has three games with at least three points during his ongoing seven-game point streak. He's up to 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) despite a minus-4 rating in 11 contests since the beginning of November.