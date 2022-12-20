Reinhart scored a goal and an assist on five shots in the Panthers' 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Monday.

Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers, banging home a rebound off of Linus Ullmark to cut the lead to 4-1 in the second period. He would also add an assist on Carter Verhaeghe's goal as well. This performance extends Reinhart's point streak to four games putting up eight points in that span. The former Sabre is off to a decent start to the 2022-23 campaign with 12 goals and 24 points in 33 games.