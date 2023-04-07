Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added a short-handed assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Both points came in the second period of the rout, while his tally gave him 30 on the season. Reinhart has four multi-point performances in the last five games, and over the last 14 contests the 27-year-old has piled up nine goals and 19 points as the Panthers push to secure a playoff spot.
