Reinhart scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 win against the Devils.

Reinhart opened the scoring on an even-strength goal just 3:54 into the first period with a helper from Evan Rodrigues, and he notched a power-play goal at 0:59 of the third period to put Florida up 4-0. The Devils rallied for three goals to make it a game, and therefore Reinhart ended up being credited with the game-winning goal. His last game-winner came April 1 in Columbus.