Reinhart scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over New York in Game 4 of the series.

Reinhart was the hero in South Florida on Tuesday night -- he buried a feed from Aleksander Barkov to send the series back to New York tied at two games apiece. It was Reinhart's fourth power-play goal of the postseason, three of which have come in the last two games. Reinhart has eight goals so far during the postseason which trails only Carter Verhaeghe (nine) for Florida. Reinhart is also tied for the team lead in power-play goals with four. The 28-year-old is fourth on the team in points during the postseason with eight goals and four assists in 15 appearances.