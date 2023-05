Reinhart produced a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Reinhart set up Matthew Tkachuk's tally 1:51 into the extra session. Through 14 playoff contests, Reinhart doesn't have a multi-point effort, but he's been steady to not go more than two games without a point. He's at six tallies, three helpers, 32 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while seeing time in a middle-six role.