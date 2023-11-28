Reinhart supplied two goals in a 5-0 win over Ottawa on Monday.
Reinhart scored the first two markers of the game -- both on the power play. His effort Monday also ended his four-game goal-scoring slump, which is the longest he's endured this season. Reinhart's up to 15 tallies and 27 points in 21 contests this season, including nine points with the man advantage.
