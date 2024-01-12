Reinhart scored the overtime winner on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

The 28-year-old helped set up Matthew Tkachuk's tying goal in the third period before roofing a backhander past Cam Talbot with 0.7 seconds left on the clock in OT. Reinhart has found the back of the net in five straight contests and has five multi-point performances in the last eight. He needed only 41 games in 2023-24 to produce his third straight 30-goal campaign, putting him second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy behind Auston Matthews' 33 tallies.