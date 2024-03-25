Reinhart tallied two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Reinhart opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Felix Sandstrom off the rush to give Florida an early lead. Reinhart would add an assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's power-play marker in the second before adding an empty-netter in the third for his 50th goal of the year. The 28-year-old Reinhart is one of three players to reach the 50-goal threshold already, along with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman. He's up to 82 points, matching a career high, through 71 games this season.