Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings. He also added two hits.

Reinhart opened the scoring less than four minutes into the contest, converting a pass from Carter Verhaeghe for his 200th goal with Florida. The veteran continues to provide a dependable finishing presence for the Panthers, and his established top-six role makes him a valuable fantasy contributor. His consistency supports a strong fantasy floor as well, as he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of the Panthers' last nine games. Over that stretch, Reinhart has 11 points (six goals, five assists), 29 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.