Reinhart notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Reinhart set up Sam Bennett's goal early in the first period. The 29-year-old Reinhart has points in seven of his last eight games, earning two goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, the star winger is up to 63 points (21 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 69 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating across 59 outings. He continues to play a large role in the Panthers' offense and could exceed the 80-point mark for the third time in four years.