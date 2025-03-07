Reinhart scored a power-play goal and delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Similar to Aleksander Barkov, Reinhart was involved directly in each of the team's three goals. He opened the scoring with his 32nd goal of the campaign in the early stages of the first period before setting up the remaining two tallies. The 29-year-old winger, who has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 11 appearances dating back to the beginning of February, has notched 67 points (32 goals, 35 assists) across 63 games this season.