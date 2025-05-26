Reinhart (lower body) will miss Game 4 versus Carolina on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Prior to missing Game 3, Reinhart was struggling offensively with just three points in his last six outings while also registering a mere two shots in his last four contests. Both Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist will continue to serve in top-six roles while Reinhart is unavailable. Reinhart would certainly benefit from some extra time off if his teammates can finalize the sweep over Carolina.
