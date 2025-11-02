Reinhart scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Reinhart's tally Saturday was the 300th of his career, coming in his 787th game. It took some time for the 29-year-old to find his groove, but he's done just that over five years in Florida, potting no less than 31 goals in each of his first four seasons as a Panther. He's off to a positive start in 2025-26 as well with six goals, including one in each of the last four contests. He's added an assist, 36 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 12 appearances.