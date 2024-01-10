Reinhart tallied a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over St. Louis.

Reinhart put the Panthers ahead 2-1 early in the first period, ripping a net-front feed past Joel Hofer on the power play. The 28-year-old Reinhart now has goals in four straight games and eight of his last 10 contests, totaling 12 markers in that span. With his recent torrid stretch, Reinhart is up to 29 goals and 51 points through 30 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 82 points set in 2021.