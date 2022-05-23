Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Reinhart buried a power-play tally to even the game 1-1 in the first period before the Lightning would rally to defeat the Panthers 5-1 in Game 3. The goal was Reinhart's first point of the series and he now has three goals and an assist in the playoffs. The 26-year-old center is one of many players that will need to step up if the Panthers are to avoid a sweep in Monday's Game 4.