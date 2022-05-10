Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Reinhart's first career playoff goal came at an ideal time, tying the game with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. The 26-year-old forward has a goal and an assist through his first four postseason contests after recording a career-best 82 points with 33 goals and 49 assists in the regular season. Reinhart should continue to offer solid scoring upside in Florida's middle-six and top power-play unit.