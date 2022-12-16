Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Reinhart buried a one-timer off a feed from Carter Verhaeghe to cut Florida's deficit to 3-2 in midway through the third period. The 27-year-old forward now has four points in his last two games after a three-point outing Tuesday against Columbus. Reinhart has been fairly productive with nine goals and 11 assists through 31 games but he's well off the 82-point pace he set in 2021-22.