Reinhart scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Reinhart has had virtually nothing at 5-on-5 lately -- he's picked up four power-play points over his last 10 games. The 27-year-old forward is up to 13 tallies, 28 points (12 on the power play), 110 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 43 contests. Despite the lack of consistent offense, he remains firmly in a top-six role.
