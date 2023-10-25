Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in the Panthers' 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Reinhart would score the game-winning goal, banging home a rebound in front of Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. This extends his point streak to five games, picking up nine points in that span. The former Sabre should continue to play a huge role on the top line and first power-play unit.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Tied for NHL lead in goals•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Three-game, six-point streak•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Pots two goals in road win•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two points in Game 5 loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets game-winning goal Monday•