Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in the Panthers' 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Reinhart would score the game-winning goal, banging home a rebound in front of Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. This extends his point streak to five games, picking up nine points in that span. The former Sabre should continue to play a huge role on the top line and first power-play unit.