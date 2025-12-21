Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

There's a strong case to say Reinhart has been one of the Panthers' most productive players in recent weeks. The 30-year-old veteran has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last nine outings, tallying five goals and 11 points over that stretch. His steady role as a first-line forward in both even-strength and power-play situations should give him plenty of opportunities to keep producing.