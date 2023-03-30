Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

With a fifth consecutive regulation loss staring the Panthers in the face, Reinhart scored the team's biggest goal of the season, tying the score at 2-2 with exactly one minute left in regulation. He then assisted on Brandon Montour's overtime winner, which pulled Florida within one point of Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Reinhart has played well during the Panthers' playoff push, producing seven goals and five assists in his last 10 games.