Reinhart scored a pair of goals and took seven shots on net in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Reinhart finally broke his goal drought in the 13th game of the season. He tallied a go-ahead goal at 2:55 of the third period and added a power-play marker in the final second of the contest. His offense has been largely absent so far, with just five points despite seeing regular top-six minutes prior to Saturday, when he was moved to the third line. He's added 40 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.