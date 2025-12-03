Reinhart scored the Panthers' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It was a beauty shorthanded goal. Reinhart was alone in the slot and waited out Joseph Woll before beating him over the glove. It came in his 800th NHL game. Reinhart has 14 goals, 10 assists and 67 shots in 25 games this season. But strip out his slow start (eight games; two goals, one assist), and Reinhart has 21 points, including 12 goals, in his last 17 games. This was his second shorthanded goal of the season.