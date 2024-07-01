Reinhart and the Panthers agreed to an eight-year contract extension Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. The official details are expected to be announced Monday.

Reinhart was one of the key pieces of Florida's Stanley Cup run last season. He scored a career-high 57 goals, blazing past his previous career best of 33. The 28-year-old scored 94 points -- including 34 on the man advantage -- while averaging 20:18 of ice time through 82 games. He then added 16 points in 24 postseason appearances. Reinhart will stay locked into a top-six spot with heavy power-play usage. In his three years with Florida, the 28-year-old winger ranks 11th in the NHL with 121 goals.