Reinhart scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Reinhart is in the middle of a seven-game, 10-point scoring streak that includes four goals, three of which have come in his last three games. He got off to a slow start this season, but is setting the pace for the Floridian felines as they desperately push for a Wild Card spot. They are just two points behind the Penguins, which currently hold the second spot.