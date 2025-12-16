Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Shines on special teams in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart scored two goals, one shorthanded and one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
It's the fourth time in his career Reinhart has found the back of the net while Florida's been both a man up and a man down, establishing a new franchise record. The veteran winger has been locked in for more than a month, getting onto the scoresheet in 14 of the last 17 games while piling up 10 goals and 24 points. Six of Reinhart's tallies during that heater have come on special teams -- four on the power play, and two shorthanded.
