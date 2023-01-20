Reinhart scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in a 6-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

He's on a six-game, eight-point streak that includes two goals and six assists. But what's even more valuable for fantasy is that seven of those eight points have come with the man advantage. Reinhart has come alive after delivering just two points in his first 11 games -- since then, he has put up 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in the next 36 contests. He'd be a wise pre-deadline pickup for managers, as Reinhart's 34 points in 47 games overall puts him in the underperforming category. But you clearly know better.