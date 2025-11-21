Reinhart scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 1-0 victory over the Devils.

The 30-year-old winger continued his career dominance over Jake Allen -- he's got seven goals in 14 career games against the netminder -- with an impressive individual effort midway through the first period, as he charged down the wing, switched to his forehand and went top shelf from a tight angle all in one motion. Reinhart extended his current point streak to five games in the process, and over his last 12 contests he's erupted for nine goals and 14 points. Thursday's GWG was already his fifth of 2025-26.