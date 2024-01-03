Reinhart found the back of the net in a 4-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday.

It's the latest tally in what is shaping up to be a career season for Reinhart. He's already collected 24 goals in 37 contests, putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 33 markers, which was set in 2021-22. The 28-year-old's 25.5 shooting percentage does look unsustainably high, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet -- Reinhart has seven goals over his last seven appearances. In addition to contributing goals at a fantastic rate, Reinhart has recorded 21 assists, a plus-16 rating, 13 PIM and 94 shots in 2023-24.