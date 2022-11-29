Reinhart produced an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Reinhart has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven contests, posting four goals and four assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward started the year slow, but he's put that behind him. For the season, he's up to six goals, seven helpers, 65 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 22 appearances while logging consistent top-six minutes.