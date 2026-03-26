Reinhart (foot) won't play Thursday versus the Wild, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Reinhart is set to miss his sixth straight game while battling a number of issues, including a foot problem. Given the Panthers' place in the standings, there will be no rush to get Reinhart back in action, and he continues to lack a timeline for his return. The Panthers play a back-to-back versus the Islanders and Rangers over the weekend, and it's unclear if Reinhart will be available for either of those games.