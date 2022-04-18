Reinhart had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over Detroit.
Reinhart potted his 28th goal of the season in the second period, then added his 48th helper of the campaign later in the middle frame. Both are career high marks for the 26-year-old forward, who has four goals and seven assists during his current six-game point streak.
