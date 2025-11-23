Reinhart scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Reinhart has four goals and five assists, including a total of six power-play points, during his six-game point streak. The 30-year-old's tally brought the Panthers back within a goal, but they weren't able to find an equalizer. Reinhart remains productive in a top-six role, earning 12 goals, 18 points, 59 shots on net, 21 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 21 appearances for a team that has fallen short of expectations early in 2025-26.