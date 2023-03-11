Reinhart scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Reinhart snapped a six-game point drought with the game-tying goal just 29 seconds after Sam Bennett got the Panthers on the board in the third period. The lack of consistent offense from Reinhart is confusing -- he's seeing top-line minutes on a team that still ranks in the top-10 for goals per game. For the season, he has a reasonable 22 tallies, 46 points (19 on the power play), 184 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 66 appearances.
