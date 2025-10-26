Reinhart scored a goal, fired four shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Reinhart's first-period goal held up as the game-winner. The 29-year-old right winger now has goals in back-to-back contests, bringing his season total up to four scores and five points through 10 games. It was encouraging to see Reinhart's linemates, Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues, pick up assists on the early goal, as Florida will need its top line to turn it up a notch to get back into first place in the Atlantic Division. Despite the Panthers' slow start to the season offensively, Reinhart remains a strong option in all fantasy formats.